Bloomington Council approves utility shut off moratorium; discuss solutions to Combined Sewer Overflows

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Utility shutoffs halted through the end of the month for residents in Bloomington.

Monday night, Bloomington City Council approved unanimously to extend the city’s moratorium on penalties for no payments on utilities to be extended through the end of the month.

Originally, utility customers were going to get billed again however staff cited an increase in COVID-19 cases within the area as a means to extend the moratorium.

Little to no discussion was held on this matter.

Public Works Discussion:

The Bloomington public works department also presented its recommendations to council on solving the Combined Sewer Overflow issues within the city’s Eastgate subdivision and other areas of the city where homes were destroyed by sewage in June due to heavy rains.

City staff and public works presented Monday night on solutions to solve the issues and address resident concerns.

Monday, Public Works director Kevin Kothe and City Manager Tim Gleason presented council with a proposal to appear on the next meeting agenda that would speed up the Lcust-Colton combined sewer overflow project by three years.

Portions of the project are already under construction and if council approves sped up project, phases four and five would be combined.

Staff originally hoped earlier this summer to find a way to get the project done by 2024 or 2025, but Gleason said that isn’t feasible.

He said in addition to an expedited CSO project, the city is also recommending a new water detention basin to be built in the center of the city.

Gleason and other staff believe this is the best bang for taxpayer dollars while “hopefully” addressing the issues pertaining to sewage in homes during heavy rains.

“We are confident that this alongside the Locust Colton project truly is the best investment of taxpayer dollars and is going to offer that relief we talked about,” Gleason said.

The earliest an expedited project ordinance would come before the council is the next regularly scheduled council meeting on Sept 27.