Bloomington council fields complaints from flood-ravaged citizens; public works present what’s being done to fix sewer issues

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Bloomington Public Works officials presented what’s being done to address flooding and sewer overflow issues around the city.

At Monday’s regular city council meeting, Bloomington city leaders and staff were pressed by members of the public after they said the city should do more to help citizens whose homes were damaged by sewage, including human waste, due to heavy rains overflowing the city’s combined sewer overflows (CSOs) in late June.

They’re asking council members what exactly is being done to prevent this from happening in the future.

CSOs were the hot topic Monday night at Bloomington’s downtown Government Center. Gary Donohue said during his public comment, the city isn’t doing enough to get rid of CSOs.

“The city has a sewage system that includes 82 miles of combined sewers in which rainfall deuges are combined with poop,” Donohue said.

Donohue and nine other residents expressed their disappointment with the city for not providing any relief and said many lost all possessions in their basements due to them being covered in human waste. He said residents in Bloomington’s Eastgate Subdivision have “anxiety” every time it rains.

“In the past 24 hours, we had another front of storms pass through this area, and I’m wondering if any of you on council got a good night’s sleep? Most of us in Eastgate didn’t sleep well because of fear of what the two storm fronts could do,” Donohue said.

Some parts of McLean County received over two inches of rain Sunday night into Monday morning, including parts of the City.

Another Eastgate resident, Mary Kraus made her comments Monday night and then presented councilman Jeff Crabill a petition with over 80 signatures. It asks Crabill and city leaders to use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from COVID-19 relief to accelerate the replacement of combined sewer overflows in the city.

“The use of American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA) funds for this project, can wipe out a major portion of the city’s infrastructure backlog using the windfall of federal recovery aid,” Kraus said.

Bloomington Public Works’ director Kevin Kothe then presented to the council what it would take, and the timeline of speeding up the replacement of CSOs.

Right now, the project is expected to be done by 2030.

“We still have 85 miles of combined sewers, so there’s significant amount left of CSOs and the Eastgate area are going to be positively impacted by the separation project,” Kothe said.

Kothe said if the council were to divert its ARPA funds toward the sewers, the project can get done nearly five years before the 2030 deadline.

The proposal and subsequent action would have to appear before the council and be voted on at a council meeting.

He said it’s “realistic,” the project could be sped up, but not too quickly.

“We can get it done sooner and deliver that project a few years earlier, that benefit people in the neighborhood and people downstream from the combined sewers,” Kothe said.

No actions were taken Monday night.

Kothe presents his final installment of CSO replacement presentations at next Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.

Council also approved 5-3 to end its use of financing when purchasing new equipment; backhoes, police cars, and fire trucks, and starting next fiscal year will make the purchases in cash.

Staff said this will improve the city’s finances in the long-term with no more interest rates on the credit.