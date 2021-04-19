Bloomington council formally censures Ald. Jenn Carrillo for election night Facebook post

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington City Council decided to censure Ward 6 Councilwoman Jenn Carillo at a meeting on Monday, April 19.

The meeting was called to discuss and vote on the formal censure of Carrillo regarding her April 6 Facebook post, where Carrillo stated she looked forward to making council-elect Sheila Montney and Nick Becker’s next two years a “living hell”.

Council approved Carrillo’s censure 6 to 3 and it takes effect immediately. Council members Jamie Mathy, Donna Boelen, Joni Painter, Mollie Ward, Kim Bray, and Mayor-elect Mboka Mwilambwe all voted in favor of the censure.

Members Julie Emig, Jeff Crabill and Carrillo herself all voted against the censure.

Due to the vote of the censure, city staff is authorized to develop a code of conduct by July 31.

Mollie Ward said she voted yes on the censure with “sadness,” but was sticking up for her Ward 7 constituents, much like Carrillo fights for Ward 6.

“I, too, have a commitment to represent my constituents and the overwhelming majority of residents in Ward 7 who have reached out to me in the past two weeks have communicated that the comments cannot be shrugged off without a rebuke,” she said.

Ward also said as councilmembers, they have power that private citizens don’t have, but with that power comes an obligation to civility.

Carrillo said she had no regrets in making the Facebook post and will continue to fight for her constituents in Ward 6.

“Becker and Montney, through their actions, even if they have not said as much, effectively promised to make life a living hell for tens of thousands of people in my community, especially Black and brown people,” Carrillo said. “I have no problem with the fact that on election night I decided to use my public platform to make a recommitment to fight for those folks.”

Members of the public were also allowed to voice their opinions on Carrillo’s Facebook comments. Four people said they supported a censure and voiced “disappointment” with Carrillo, while five others called the censure and meeting a “waste of time and resources.”

Carrillo posted a full response to the censure on her Facebook page.

https://fb.watch/4ZUbCXvfTG/