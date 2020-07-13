Bloomington Council gives telecommunicators raise, comes at a price

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Telecommunications workers in Bloomington will be getting a raise but it may come at a price.

On Monday the council agreed to a two-year labor contract with the Police Benevolent Labor Committee Telecommunications Group. The contract gives all workers a 2.5% wage increase each year.

City leaders say this a standard contract, the only difference between past years, is this one eliminates sick leave buy back.

“There really aren’t many cities that allow that,” said Bloomington Tari Renner. “This was part of the good ole boy, good ole gal network from 1995, and that’s gone. We should not be involved in pension spiking, and that’s not a good practice, it was never a good practice and we are going to stop it.”

Sick leave buy back was eliminated for employees who got the job after 2011, this contract eliminated it for everyone who got the job before then.