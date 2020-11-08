Bloomington council looks to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Council is looking to add another city holiday to its calendar Monday night.

Councilwoman Jenn Carrillo sent a request to do away with Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous People’s Day. She said celebrating the spirit and resilience of indigenous people is one way to lead the community to a brighter future.

Tari Renner said the decision is similar to when they opted to make Juneteenth a city holiday. However, this decision would not give city employees the day off. Instead, the goal is to have local business leaders encourage the community to learn Native American history, and grieve at how they were colonized.

The meeting will at 6 p.m. Monday.