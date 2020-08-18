Bloomington Council may make Indigenous People’s day a city holiday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Bloomington is one step closer to making Indigenous People’s Day a city holiday, meaning people who work for the city will be given that day off.

Councilwoman Jenn Carrillo, the initiator of the idea, says after recent events its time for the city to do away with celebrating Columbus and instead celebrate Native Americans. Her goal is to have local business leaders encourage the community to learn the history of Indigenous people and grieve at how they were colonized.

“It’s a day to take note of the contributions that have been made in our society by people that often times get erased or that we don’t stop and think about every day,” said Carrillo. “I think we all benefit from the contributions of indigenous people, and we all have to grapple with a really horrible history about what the relationship has been to those folks.”

City staff will now begin writing up a proposal for city leaders to vote on at a later date.