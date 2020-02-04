Bloomington council meets with state lawmakers to secure funding

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — State lawmakers joined the Bloomington City Council Saturday, to discuss the possibility of getting state funds for the city’s capital projects.

The city has four requests, the Hamilton Road Extension Project — renovations at O’Neil pool, an emergency operations center, and a $3.5 million ask to make improvements downtown.

According to Mayor Tari Renner the informational session left many feeling optimistic, a feeling they had not felt in past years.

“I thought we had probably the most productive session that we have had almost in my seven years as Mayor,” he said. “There seems definitely to be a level of optimism, that people are working together, and they are getting things done. It seems like there is a lot of progress being made, at the state level.”

Lawmakers noted it would be tough to secure funding for all of the capital projects, but did say they will try.

Attending the session were Senator’s Bill Brady, R-Bloomington and Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, as well as, Representatives Dan Brady, R-Bloomington and Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton.