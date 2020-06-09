Bloomington council members stand with community on police reforms

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Many Bloomington council members weighed in on the death of George Floyd and recent protests in the community Monday evening.

Council members expressed sadness towards Floyd, saying it is especially important right now to listen to community concerns to find positive outcomes. Many have been present at recent rallies and agree it is time for a change.

Mayor Tari Renner said he’s honored to be part of these productive movements but reiterating looting will not be tolerated in the city.

“There’s I would suspect unanimous support on the council for making reforms and changes and improvements in our police operations,” said Renner. “It’s one of the reasons I signed the pledge that Barack Obama asked of the nation’s mayors to do just that with your police practices and procedures.”

Renner said the city is moving forward with diversifying its police force and continuing its civilian police review board.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected