Bloomington council moves forward roadwork projects for FY 2022, 2023

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Bloomington city council identified which streets in the city are next up to get road work in the next two years.

The council saw and discussed a plan from the city’s public work department outlining the city’s resurfacing plans for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

In the plan, the city plans to spend $7.2 million on roads over the FY 2022 and 2023 on various streets in the city.

Nearly, $6 million of that is going towards road resurfacing and pavement preservation work throughout Bloomington. The rest of the money will be used to repair sidewalks and alleys.

The council was presented a full map of the roads targeted for work, but include subdivision streets as well as major roads like Towanda Ave, Oakland Ave, and Lincoln St.

Map of roads targeted for work in FY 2022 and FY 2023. (From council packet)

Public works director Kevin Kothe said the department ranks roads on a 10 point scale of attention, then uses an automated system to determine which roads get work done in order to avoid areas being overprioritized.

“The software that we use, the decision optimation technology software is not looking at wards, it’s looking across the entire city; all of our streets,” Kothe said. “Recommendations (are) based not by area, but based on the streets and the volumes and the whether it’s a collector, arterial or local road and so forth.”

Kothe said he hopes to work with Rowe Construction who’s been the sole bidder on a number of road-related projects in the past.

He said a contract for that work will be presented to the council for action at a later date.