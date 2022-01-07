Bloomington Council moves to virtual format

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to surging COVID-19 cases in McLean County, the City of Bloomington is changing the setting of its city-wide meetings.

All city council and other city business meetings will be conducted in a virtual setting. Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe determined it was not practical to hold in-person meetings due to a high threat of spreading COVID-19.

Some officials will be onsite at meeting locations, in addition to no more than 10 members of the public, however, most will be participating virtually via Zoom.

For City Council Meetings, residents who want to provide emailed public comment must email comments to publiccomment@cityblm.org at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting.

Those wanting to speak in-person or remotely may register at cityblm.org/register at least five minutes before the start of the meeting for in-person public comment and at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting for remote public comment.

All meeting will be live-streamed on the city’s website and YouTube channel.