Bloomington council OK’s $2.5 million dollar sewage improvement project

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Sewers are a big part of any city’s infrastructure and though many never see or think about them, the Bloomington sewer system is aging.

On Monday the Bloomington City Council signed off on a 2.5 million dollar infrastructure project, that will go toward improving the sewage lining in the city.

According to Public Works Director, Jim Karch, the city will install inflated lining to the most at risk spots beginning this winter.

He says, it’s important to get this work done before it’s too lat, because if the sewer fails it can cause the street to cave in.

“Everybody thinks about our roads, but you also have the water, the sewer and a lot of the underground utilities,” said Karch. “The importance of maintaining those, and being that proactive, not just responsive when you have a failure, but actually proactive. It’s so much easier to fix and it’s so much cheaper.”

Karch says construction will begin this winter. During that time he expects minimal road closures.

There is still no definitive date on when the work is expected to be complete.

