Bloomington council OKs $81,495 purchase of new police guns

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city leaders approved the purchase of new handguns for police officers at Monday night’s city council meeting.

By a seven to two vote, the City will buy 140 new Sig Sauer P320 PRO handguns, a 9 mm pistol from an Indiana-based company, for the department.

Currently, the department uses Sig Sauer P229R DAK, a .40 caliber pistol if the officer(s) don’t provide their own handgun for use. These weapons have been in use since 2013 and according to the assistant police chief Chad Wamsley, are experiencing wear and tear.

Councilman Jamie Mathy said constituents have asked why the purchase is necessary as many assume the guns would last longer.

“I would say for the general public, yes it would last longer because they’re not firing as many rounds through these weapons,” Wamsley said.

Interim Police Chief Greg Scott said the Indiana-based company had the best price and had the available quantity needed immediately.

“Typically the local stores are not able to supply the number that we need in the short time we need them,” Scott said.

The new weapons are expected to last 10 years before a total replacement or refurbishing is needed.

According to Wamsley, the 9mm guns will also cut down on ammunition costs annually as its 20% cheaper than the .40 caliber ammunition currently in use.

Councilwomen Jenn Carrillo, Ward 6 and Molly Ward, Ward 7 were the two members to vote “no” against the new guns.