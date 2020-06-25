Bloomington council OK’s sewer plan, gives businesses 90-day grace period to pay fines and fees

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington council is hoping to complete a 9-phase infrastructure project and they are asking the state for help.

City leaders say they want to separate sewer and stormwater lines and also replace some water mains on the east side of town, but they can only throw $170,000 toward the plan. On Wednesday, the council voted to apply for the Rebuild Illinois grant which could give the city up to $4.5 million to cover the remaining cost of construction.

“This has been in the works for many, many years,” said Mayor, Tari Renner. “Sugar creek sometimes has a fluid in it because of sewage overflow, I mean this is just totally unacceptable. In fact, we may be fined by Illinois EPA if we don’t move decisively. We have to make sure that we protect the public health and the environment as soon as we can.”

In addition the council voted to give businesses owners a 90-day grace period to pay interests, fines and fees such as city utility payments, food and beverage taxes, parking tickets and ordinance violations. Leaders say the grace period will kick in immediately after the state completes Phase 4 of Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan.

That phase will begin this Friday.