BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Bloomington City Council saw an outline on how to spend its remaining ARPA funds from the federal government.

Staff presented to council outlines of specific ideas council came up with at a retreat session on where and what to spend the funds on.

Council approved in July to split the funding into three categories; infrastructure, economic development and socio-economic opportunities.

Monday, staff presented the council with a rehabilitation grant for small businesses, an up to $150,000 grant for area non-profits that serve Bloomington residents, and a lottery system of grants for west-side residents to pay for improvements to their homes.

These were discussed by the council a few weeks ago and staff was designated to come up with ways in which it could work.

The city received a total of $13.4 million from the government and has already allocated some of that amount. It has to spend the remaining amount by 2026.

“I would say that retreat really felt effortless; I think because all of the council members are really in tune with what the community needs and wants,” said Bloomington Mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe.

City council also unanimously approved a 3.5% raise for city manager Tim Gleason.

With the raise, Gleason’s annual salary is now just over $209,000. Gleason has been with the city since 2018.