BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city leaders outlined how to spend its $13.4 million in federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Monday night at the regular city council meeting.

Unanimously, the council approved a spending plan that emphasized city infrastructure. The approved plan would exclusively allot $9 million for city infrastructure improvements to sewers, roads and sidewalks in the coming years.

City manager Tim Gleason said of that $9 million, $7 million has already been approved or is obligated to ongoing or future projects. Council already approved $3 million to be spent on combined sewer elimination efforts and water line redesign studies.

This was done after heavy rains a year ago caused sewer line back up in homes of residents in the city’s older neighborhoods.

Staff plan on allocating another $4 million on asphalt and concrete resurfacing– $2 million in 2023 and $2 million in 2024.

Gleason said that leaves $2 million to be spent on any other infrastructure needs that may arise.

“It’s not a sexy topic, but it truly is the backbone of any community. When you got business that’s thinking about expanding, that’s already here or new business that’s coming to the community, they know us better than ourselves sometimes and infrastructure is truly top of the list,” Gleason said.

Of the $13.4 million total in ARPA funding, the rest of the funds will be spent on socio-economic needs and economic development; $2.2 million each.

Gleason added the approved plan is flexible and can change over time based on the council’s priorities.