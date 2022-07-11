BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A proposal from City of Bloomington staff aimed at cutting people some slack on their unpaid parking tickets while also helping children in need died on the council floor Monday night.

Staff proposed slashing parking ticket debt for over 7,000 tickets in half and in turn donating portions of their proceeds to the Back 2 School Alliance. Back 2 School Alliance helps donate backpacks and other school supplies to low-income families.

The proposal will however need to be revised by staff after the council collectively failed to give its support as it was presented to them Monday night.

The proposal didn’t make it to a vote.

Council voiced concerns over the effectiveness of similar programs in other cities, including nearby Decatur.

The city is currently owed $284,000 in parking ticket debt. 53 of those ticketed have been repeat offenders.

Ward 1 Councilman Grant Walch voiced concerns over repeat offenders and whether or not they would be granted the amnesty.

“These are people who just constantly don’t care that we have parking rules and regulations that they have to follow and that they should be following and here we are talking about giving them a nice little reward for continuing to do the same thing over and over again,” Walch said.

It was unclear when the proposal would come back for another crack at a vote.