Bloomington Council takes next step in adding marijuana dispensaries

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Weed dispensaries are now one step closer to setting up shop in the Twin Cities. However, before they arrive, community members will have one last time to voice their opinions on the matter.

On Monday night the council voted to send a zoning ordinance pertaining to the shops to the planning commission. City staff will now work to create the laws for marijuana-related businesses.

Currently leaders are exploring making the stores no less than 500 feet from school’s and churches, but depending on what the comission decides, that number can be expanded.

“This council has a lot of control on this topic,” said City Manager, Tim Gleason. “It could be a longer process, but I think you have the elected officials trying to serve the community as best they can.”

The planning commission will be holding a public hearing on November 13th. All are invited and your opinions are encouraged.