BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A vacant building in downtown Bloomington may soon see new life.

Bloomington’s city council approved a redevelopment agreement for the CII east building on East Street at Monday night’s council meeting.

It’s a nearly $4 million project that would turn the building into mixed-use space and city leaders say the vacant building has been a problem they’ve been looking to address.

Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said the project will beautify the outside and inside of the building.

“That building sits at the entrance to our downtown as you’re traveling north and right now what they see is a building that is falling into disrepair,” Tyus said.

Monday night, city leaders approved a redevelopment agreement with local developer 102 South East L.L.C. Tyus said the company has worked on similar projects in the past.

“We’re very familiar him and familiar with their work, they’ve done work in the downtown area and they have a track record of success,” Tyus said.

The project will turn the building into 5,000 sq. feet of office space on the lower level and 12 apartment units above it. Tyus said it addresses the needs of the community.

“On the upper floors, there will be eight traditional apartment units; two-bedroom units and then there will be four short-term rental units, like Airbnb or Vrbo. We have a need for both in this community,” Tyus said.

Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington Normal Economic Development Council, said the project will beautify downtown and possibly attract more investors to consider downtown Bloomington as their place of business.

“It really shows a sign of confidence in downtown Bloomington, it shows people that you can invest there and projects will get done,” Hoban said.

Under the plan, the city agrees to lower the owner’s incremental property taxes and short-term rental taxes. The next step is Bloomington District 87 board members approving a similar agreement for their portion of the taxes at its future board meetings.

Tyus said he was unsure if the housing would be middle class or high end but said there’s a market for all types of housing in the city.