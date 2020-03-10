Bloomington couple stuck on cruise ship, over 20 passengers infected with Coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Barbara and Jordan May of Bloomington sailed off on a cruise from San Francisco headed to Hawaii. Unbeknownst to them, their vacation would be interrupted by a quickly spreading virus.

Barbara said she never expected to be in a situation like this, adding on March 4, everything changed.

Thousands of passengers were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship and more than 20 people tested positive for the Coronavirus. However, Barbara said she and her husband are healthy.

When the ship departed from Hawaii for California, Barbara said they were supposed to make a stop in Ensenada, Mexico. Due to the spreading virus, that plan was canceled. Barbara said the cruise ship arrived back in San Francisco Thursday afternoon, but was stalled out at sea.

Passengers were forced to stay in their cruise ship cabins. While Barbara and her husband did a lot of waiting she said they were not frightened.

Barbara and Jordan May’s Cruise Ship Cabin

Princess has done an outstanding job keeping us informed and comfortable. We are now going into a new phase that has a lot of unknown. Barbara May, Grand Princess passenger

Monday, the Grand Princess Cruise Ship docked at a port in San Francisco after being stalled out at sea for four days.

Barbara said she and her husband will leave the ship in the next couple of days and become the responsibility of the government and state of Illinois.

Not sure what that is going to be like. We are fine and healthy. Barbara May, Grand Princess passenger

Barbara said Monday, Canadians were allowed to leave the ship, adding that approximately 200 Canadians left on a charter flight at 9 p.m.

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Passengers Depart

Barbara and Jason are in the process of packing their items and steadily waiting until it is their turn to disembark.