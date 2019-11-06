Bloomington crash causes potential power outages, road reopens

Breaking News
UPDATE: Bloomington officers confirmed the road has been reopened.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A vehicle crash in Bloomington might cause some power outages, city officials said.

A car crashed into a power pole at Washington St. and Perrin Ave. at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Bloomington Police Department said. There were only minor injuries reported.

Ameren is estimating it will take approximately four hours to fix the pole and to open the road. Officials are advising drivers to find alternate routes.

For updates on the power issues, visit https://outagemap.ameren.com/.

