Bloomington crash closes road at intersection of Center and Lafayette

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police said the S. Center St. is closed Sunday after what they said was a serious traffic crash at W. Lafayette St.

Police said drivers should avoid the area and find an alternative route.

