Bloomington crime down overall, domestic violence up in 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Bloomington’s interim police chief gave an update on crime in the city.

Overall, crime in 2020 decreased 14.1% from 2019 with nearly 300 less crimes reported in the city.

Interim Chief Greg Scott said the pandemic impacted the crime numbers due to many people staying at home.

One of the biggest highlights is a -56.7% decrease in robberies from 2019 to 2020 as well as decreases in every category besides criminal sexual assaults.

However, the pandemic also lead to an increase in domestic violence in the city. But, Scott said that was expected.

“Anytime you get people in an enclosed space for a prolonged period of time, domestic violence seems to go up. We expected to see a little bit of a spike due to COVID, and we did. It was up about 9.6% which is just a touch above the national average,” Scott said.

BPD only recorded one homicide in 2020.

Scott said shootings were also down last year, partly due to the pandemic. Most stemmed from altercations turned violent, but were not gang-related. In recent years, the city has seen a decrease in gang-related violence.

Scott said some goals of the department are getting back to doing more community engagement events and being more transparent about statistics with city residents.