MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Charges have been filed for a Bloomington who allegedly burned his two children with an iron.

Court records show Lorel M. Johnson, 42, is facing four charges, including two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated domestic battery.

The victims of the burning were minors, court documents revealed.

Johnson is the father of the children, Bloomington Police Department Public Information Officer John Fermon confirmed.

He is being held at the McLean County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.