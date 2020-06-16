BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington committee of the whole discussed extending the tax due date for businesses selling food and alcohol Monday.
Bloomington city leaders originally said store owners could wait to pay no later than 30 days after the expiration date of Gov. Pritzker’s stay at home order, but now the committee has discussed amending the due date to six months after Gov. Pritzker’s order expires.
The Bloomington council will vote on the extension at a future meeting.
You can watch the full Committee of the Whole meeting here:
Latest Headlines
- Six eBay employees sent spiders, roaches to harass couple, feds say
- Bloomington discuss extending tax due date for businesses selling food and alcohol
- Defense attorney, law enforcement answers DUI questions in light of recent homicide of Rayshard Brooks
- GOP police reform bill taking shape in Senate
- IHSA Picks Champaign for Boys State Basketball Finals, Girls Stay in Normal