Bloomington District 87 discussing more in-person learning days for hybrid students

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — At Wednesday’s District 87 board meeting, bringing hybrid-learning students back into the classroom more days out of the week was a topic of discussion.

D87 Superintendent Barry Reilly spoke with board members about the possibility of hybrid-learning students at all grade levels coming in 4 to 5 days a week, up from the current 2 days a week of in-person learning.

Reilly said the increased vaccination distribution in McLean County, along with the current low COVID-19 positivity rate allows more room for discussion.

Many staff members have received or are planning to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, another contributing factor to talks of increased in-person learning.

Reilly adding, a recent survey to parents of hybrid-learning students was met with positive feedback, many favoring an increased in-person learning schedule.

“82% have supported an increase in in-person instruction from two days to the four or five days, the reason why I say four or five is because we’re not landing on either one of those just yet, we think we need to have a little more discussion, but given all of these circumstances together, we think that we could increase our in-person instruction to start the fourth quarter,” said Reilly.

District 87 also has a planned vaccination day for staff on March 29th, which leaders discussed opening up to other members of the community who come in contact with students, such as bus drivers and student teachers.