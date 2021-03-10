Bloomington District 87 planning a partnership with ISU, community educators for K-5 summer program

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington District 87 announcing a partnership for their kindergarten through 5th grade summer program, which will benefit both students and Illinois State University pre-service teachers.

This partnership will allow ISU pre-service teachers to gain classroom experience, which they missed out on during the school year due to COVID-19, and give them the opportunity to work with D87 teachers.

District 87’s K through 5th grade summer program will feature programming led by community educators such as the McLean County History Museum, the Children’s Discovery Museum, and the Boys & Girls club of Bloomington-Normal, along with others.

“Community programs that support our families and students have not been open, have not had the outreach they normally do,” said D87 Asst. Superintendent Dr. Diane Wolf.

“District 87 is part of a much larger community, and our students are apart of that community, so what a wonderful way to say that all of those services are still there, and partnering together can make access for our students so much easier,” said Wolf.

She says she hopes students take advantage of these summer programs, and is grateful the community was able to partner to make this possible.