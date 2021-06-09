Bloomington District 87 students can expect a traditional school year this fall

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington District 87 students will experience a traditional school year this fall, according to Superintendent Barry Reilly.

At Wednesday’s board meeting, Reilly announced D87 schools would continue to follow guidelines from health officials, but the plan is to return to normal schedules for the upcoming year.

He said parents can expect more information soon.

The board also gave an update on multilingual and multicultural programs for the upcoming school year.

Next year, all D87 elementary schools will be provided English Language Development (ELD) services to help linguistically diverse students receive instruction and assessments.