Bloomington District 87 to continue hybrid learning for the foreseeable future

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — At tonight’s school board meeting, Superintendent Barry Reilly acknowledged McLean County Unit 5’s decision to return to 5 day in person learning.

He says District 87 schools wouldn’t be able to properly social distance students, if they brought them all back full time, per CDC and McLean County Health Department recommendations.

The district wants to give educators and other faculty the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations before returning to full time in person learning.

“As soon as we’re confident that staff members have had the opportunity, we’re not requiring that of staff of course but, as soon as we know they’ve had a reasonable opportunity to get that done, then we’ll look at where things are at that point, and make any adjustments at that time,” said Reilly.

He also says many parents contacted him, and say they didn’t want their kids to return to in person learning full time, after hearing the news of Unit 5’s decision to do so.