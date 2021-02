BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — At tonight’s board meeting, Superintendent Barry Reilly said staff members will soon be receiving the sign-up information to get the vaccine if they choose to.

Reilly says there will be 200 slots available for sign up, he hopes this will cover most, if not all staff members.

Reilly also said many staff members have already either received a vaccine or have signed up to receive one soon.

He asks staff members to be patient during the scheduling process.