Bloomington District 87 vote to honor long time BHS teacher & coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington District 87 voting to honor the legacy of a former high school teacher and coach at tonight’s board meeting.
Bob Loy passed away October 31st after 41 years as Bloomington High School’s swimming and diving coach.
He will now be apart of the school’s history forever, with the board voting in favor of renaming the swimming facility after him.
The facility will now be called the Bob Loy Natatorium.
District superintendent Barry Reilly says they are excited to be able to provide this honor.
“We can’t think of a better way to honor, whether it’s your dad, your loved one, your friend, all of us knew Bob, and we couldn’t think of a better way to honor him,” said Reilly.
