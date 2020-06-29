Bloomington driver involved in Will County crash

JOLIET, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police said a man from Central Illinois was one of the drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash late Sunday that claimed the life of the other driver.

Troopers said in a news release the crash happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 55 in Will County, north of Veterans Parkway.

The news release said a motorcycle operated by Joseph McGrath, 22, Joliet, struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Micah McClelland, 38, Bloomington, while both were in the center southbound lane. Troopers said McGrath was ejected, and the motorcycle ended up on the right shoulder and on fire.

State troopers said McGrath died on the scene, while McClelland was uninjured. An investigation is continuing. It’s not clear if any tickets were issued.