BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington Emergency Communications Center has been recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) for emergency medical dispatching.

This makes Bloomington the 316th Medical ACE in the world. While concurrently holding Fire ACE and Police ACE, Bloomington is also the world’s 25th Triple ACE.

“The Bloomington community and our police department staff are the benefactors of a highly professional and accredited Emergency Communications Center”, said Chief of Police, Jamal A. Simington. “We are highly reliant on the Dispatchers and the technology they use to provide exemplary public safety service and law enforcement. I applaud their commitment to continuous improvement measures and the outstanding teamwork they exhibit on a daily basis.”

IAED will present the Bloomington Emergency Communications Center with an Accreditation plaque commemorating their achievement.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which all standards must be upheld.