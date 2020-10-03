Bloomington Election Commission to resume early voting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Election Commission announced that it will resume early voting for Bloomington residents Saturday.

The commission suspended early voting for Bloomington residents Thursday after learning the ballots had errors related to the 11th Circuit Court Judicial Retention races.

The error on the former ballots — according to the Bloomington Election Commission — left out two circuit court judge retention questions. The judges omitted were Jennifer Bauknecht and Matthew Fitton.

Executive Director of the Bloomington Election Commission Tim Mitchell says the ballots have been fixed. The election commission is working on a solution to let those who already voted to have an opportunity to vote in the 11th Circuit Court Judicial Retention races.

Voting for McLean County residents who don’t live in Bloomington were never affected.

Bloomington residents are able to early vote Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Grossinger Motors Arena.

More updates from the election commission are available on its website.

