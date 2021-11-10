Bloomington Emergency Call Center receives high honor

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — In Bloomington, the city’s emergency communications center has been recognized as one of the best in the country.

The International Academy of Emergency Dispatch has certified the Communications Center as an Emergency Police Dispatch (EPD) Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE). It’s the 25th center in the entire world to get the honor.

The Bloomington center is the first in Illinois to achieve the designation.

David DeBolt, Communications Center supervisor, said it’s a testament to the hard work all the dispatchers put in each and every day.

“It feels great, it’s a huge accomplishment for our center and it just goes to validate to hopefully our community and the rest of the world something we already know that our team of dispatchers is among the best in the world,” DeBolt said.

DeBolt said dispatchers stood out for their handling of calls and the professionalism and respect displayed during interactions with the community.

Together with the City of Bloomington`s Emergency Fire Dispatch (EFD) ACE, they are only the third combination EFD/EPD ACE in the world.

The center handles all 911 calls for the City of Bloomington’s police, fire and EMS departments.