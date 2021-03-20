Bloomington families enjoy warmer weather, shamrock scavenger hunt on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington city council candidate Patrick Lawler hosted a “Shamrock Scavanger Hunt” for families in Ward 5 on Saturday, taking advantage of the warmer weather.

The scavenger hunt was held at Ewing Park in Bloomington, and kids were able to win prizes for finding painted rocks around the park.

Lawler says he wanted to be able to meet people while hosting a fun holiday event.

He says it was tough not being able to have a lot of community events this past year, which is why he felt it was important to put something together for the community.

“It gives us a chance to kind of share space, and share a sense of community, which we haven’t really had a whole lot of this past year,” said Lawler. “Trying to find ways to do that safely, just to give families some excitement, something to do, it’s so so important right now.”

He says he hopes people got a sense of appreciation for the local parks in Ward 5 during the shamrock hunt.