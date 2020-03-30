Bloomington families go heart hunting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — People all over central Illinois have been participating in a new game to keep the kids occupied during these times of social distancing and self-isolation.

Community members are taking part in a scavenger-hunt-like activity nationwide where they look for cutout hearts displayed in windows and on doors.

“Heart hunting” is a social media idea-turned reality. Now, hundreds across central Illinois are joining the action. It’s a way to get kids and adults out of the house and enjoy the weather, while also staying safe., and to say “thank you” to essential workers.

“Just walking around the neighborhood trying to find hearts with the dogs,” said Bloomington kid Jackson Becker.

His mother Jami said she appreciates the initiative.

“We’ve been seeing a lot online about kids trying to find ways to get outside and get active. I know that they can get bored nobody to play with,” Jami said. “Especially when mom and dad are at home working. It makes it a little challenging to find exciting things to do so this is just something to look forward to.”

And it’s not just hearts; some are putting out bears and others writing letters to community members working hard to keep people safe during these tough times.

“It’s nice to know that people are caring and trying to help, and we hope that everyone is doing okay,” Jami said.

Community members said they plan to keep these hearts up even after things get back to normal, as a way of spreading love to their fellow neighbors.

