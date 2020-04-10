Bloomington family dresses up for Make-A-Wish Illinois families

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One Bloomington couple is celebrating Halloween early this year.

Corey Schieler and his wife Pam have been dressing up in old Halloween costumes to bring community members some cheer. For nearly a month, the Schieler’s visited Pam’s parents at their assisted living facility in Normal, which has been on lockdown since March 15, through their second-floor window.

Corey is a volunteer with Make-A-Wish Illinois and helps grant wishes to children with critical illnesses. The couple also visits several wish families in the area to view the costumes from their windows to help uplift their spirits during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter-in-place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Drastic times call for drastic measures to bring some levity! Most all of the costumes are hand-made,” Corey said. “The other residents enjoyed the visits too from their windows and looking forward to what costumes they would wear next.”

Eventually, Pam’s parents Sam and Lois were able to safely transfer to the couple’s home for the remainder of the governor’s order. They are now also participating in the daily costume ritual.

“We are a close family and this is a fun way to show how much we love our mom and dad,” Pam said.