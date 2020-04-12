Bloomington farmers market goes online

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The April 18th Bloomington farmers market will look a little different this year.

Due to COVID-19, it will now be shifted to online and curbside pickup.

“We knew that we couldn’t hold it in our traditional community gathering format. We brainstormed with farmers market professionals across the state and came up with this idea of doing this online market with curbside pickup,” said Downtown Development Specialist in the City of Bloomington, Catherine Dunlap.

All the goods from each of the 14 vendors will still be available.

But people wishing to shop at and support the farmers market vendors will need to place a pre-order by noon on April 16th.

Curbside pickup will be on April 18th from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Lee street along the backside of the Grossinger Motors Arena.