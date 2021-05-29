Bloomington Farmers Market packs streets with people

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With summer right around the corner, most weekends in Bloomington people will see streets blocked off. Instead of traffic, they’re filled with people eating, drinking, and shopping.

The Bloomington farmers market welcomes people as early as 7:30 a.m. on Saturdays through the fall.

Now, people with a Link card can use their tokens to shop at the market too. People can visit the red information tent, where they’ll receive EBT tokens and coupons.

One local vendor said the market helps bring a boost back in business.

“We’ve been here since 7:30,” said Rita O’Rourke, the owner of O’Rourke Family Garden. “It’s a great turnout walking through we sold out of quite a bit, you know, in the first hour we sold out of asparagus.”

The market is held every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.