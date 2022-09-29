BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man was sentenced Wednesday for possession of a firearm as a felon.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 39-year-old Lamel Johnson was sentenced to 92 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Police had located a firearm on his person when he was acting as security for an associate who illegally sold a firearm to another person. Moments after the illegal transaction, officers conducted a traffic stop on Johnson and located the firearm in his waistband. The gun was loaded with a large-capacity magazine.

Johnson was indicted in January 2021 and entered a guilty plea in June 2022. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.

The Normal Police Department and the FBI Springfield Field Office investigated the case with the assistance of the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office, McLean County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services.