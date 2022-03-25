BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — There will be plenty of green thumbs in Bloomington starting this April.

The City of Bloomington’s Parks, Recreation, & Cultural Arts department announced this week that all plots in the city’s community garden are claimed.

David Lamb, Assistant Superintendent of Parks, said the community garden started in the early 90s as citizens requested a space to grow fruits, veggies, and herbs.

Located on the southwest corners of Hershey and Ireland Grove Roads, Lamb said they’ll begin to till the soil soon, and set up markers for each of the 45 plots.

He said the garden brings members of the community together, young and old, and benefits those who may not have a space of their own to garden in.

“It’s a very good program, we have a lot of gardeners who have been with us for a while, and we always get some new ones, so we’re real happy that it’s filled up,” Lamb said. “It’s good for the plots, we like that they’re all used up because then we also know they’re all gonna get taken care of, there won’t be one that fills up with weeds and stuff like that, because these people take real good care of the plots.”

He said they do have a waitlist for those interested in getting a plot in the future, which can be found on the city’s website.