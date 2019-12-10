Bloomington finalizes property tax levy; no tax increases are expected

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Community members in Bloomington will not be paying more in taxes next year.

On Monday night the city council voted to finalize the 2020 property tax levy.

According to the city’s finance director, Scott Rathbun, the city is expected to see modest economic growth.

“The economy is doing well,” said Rathbun. “The sales tax revenue, food and beverage tax revenue are all doing fairly well for the year. We are very pleased to see this additional increase in the values of the city, it shows the economy and the health of the city is trending in the right direction.”

Due to the economic growth the city is expected to bring in an additional $225,000 in tax money which will be used to cover the rising costs of maintaining infrastructure.

Rathbun says, the direction from the council is to try to keep the tax rate the same, so that you don’t have to be burdened.

