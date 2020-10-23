Bloomington fire chief to retire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s fire chief will be retiring in the upcoming weeks.

Friday morning, City Manager Tim Gleason announced Fire Chief Brian Mohr will retire Nov. 16, 2020, after almost 30 years of service to the city.

According to a news release from the City of Bloomington, Mohr started his career with the Bloomington Fire Department in 1991. He was promoted to shift commander/assistant chief in 2011, a training officer in 2013, and fire chief in 2015.

In a statement, Mohr said, “I am truly honored to have been given the opportunity to serve in many different capacities with the Bloomington Fire Department and will cherish the memories and friendships made throughout my career.”

City staff expect an interim fire chief to be named in the near future.