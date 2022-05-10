BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington fire crews responded to the area near E. Jackson and S. Moore Streets for a natural gas leak Tuesday.

According to a Bloomington Firefighters Union – IAFF Local 49 Facebook post, sometime before 10 a.m., fire crews were checking multiple homes in the area for natural gas.

Fire crews believed the leak to be in the sewer system.

According to an update from the City of Bloomington – Fire Facebook page, the situation has been handed over to Nicor.

Bloomington Fire encourages anyone in the area who smells gas or is experiencing dull headaches, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, or blurred vision to exit their homes and call 911.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.