Bloomington fire department extinguish dryer vent fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a dryer vent fire on Riley Dr. Thursday.

According to a Bloomington Fire Department Facebook post, fire crews reported seeing smoke coming out of the front door when they arrived at the apartments around 3:21 p.m.

Crews found a small fire in the dryer in the basement. Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the building to clear the smoke.

No injuries were reported, and no residents were displaced at this time.

The Bloomington fire department encourages residents to remember to clean their dryer vents to prevent similar fires.