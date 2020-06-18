Bloomington Fire Department introduce staff in Full House Parody

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire department posted a parody video based on the opening to the sitcom Full House Wednesday.

The video includes Chief Brian Mohr and other firefighters and staff from the Bloomington fire station’s Lee St. headquarters to the song “Everywhere You Look.”

In the Facebook post, the Bloomington fire department said they drew inspiration for the video after watching “countless hours of Netflix.”

The Facebook post also has an Indeed link to a job opening in the fire department.

