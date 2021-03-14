UPDATE: 36 people without homes after Bloomington apartment complex fire Sunday night

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE: 10:35 P.M.) — A Bloomington Fire Department spokesperson says 36 people are now without a home after a fire at the Traditions Apartment complex Sunday night.

The call came in just before 8 p.m. He says the complex is deemed a total loss.

No one was hurt, but one cat was brought to a local animal hospital with serious injuries. Red Cross is assisting people and finding temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

(PREVIOUS) — Bloomington Fire Department crews are on scene at an apartment fire at Traditions Apartments.

It’s located at Valley View Circle in Bloomington.

A department spokesperson says everyone got out of the complex and says so far, there are no injuries reported.

This story will be updated.