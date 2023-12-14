BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a house fire on the block 600 West Mulberry Street just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the fire after an occupant in the home reported the fire. Crews saw smoke but no fire as they arrived on the scene.



Crews were able to locate the fire in the basement and were able to contain it. The house suffered smoke and water damage.

There were no injuries reported and crews cleared the scene by 12:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage it caused have yet to be determined.