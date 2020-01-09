Bloomington Fire Department: close before you doze

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington Fire Department has a tip to help you battle a fire and keep your family safe.

An early morning fire Wednesday caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, but firefighters say it could have been worse.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Riley Drive at around 9 am, on reports of heavy smoke coming from a home. They were able to battle the blaze quickly, and all 7 people in the duplex made it out fine.

The fire started in the basement, and it stayed there because the basement door was closed. Bloomington Fire Department Spokesman, Eric Davison says, closing your doors holds the fire in one room.

“Keeping any door closed in your home, whether you are evacuting for an emergency or just at night, keeping your bedroom doors closed, it gives you time,” said Davison. “A hollow core door can hold back fire for up to two hours.”

Davison says a simple thing to remember is “close before you doze”. At this time firefighters don’t know the cause of the fire.