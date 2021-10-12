Bloomington Fire Department takes part in propane fire training

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire department took part in propane fire training at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The training took place at Bloomington station 2 on 1911 E Hamilton.

The training was provided by the Illinois Fire Service Institute, and participants learned how to combat propane fires.

Bloomington fire public information officer Eric Davison said it helps the firefighters to learn about something they may not encounter every day.

“This is one of those high risk, low frequency type of emergencies that we might encounter, so this isn’t something we end up doing a lot in the field,” Davison said. “So, it’s good for us to be able to practice in this controlled environment so that if that emergency did come up, we would be knowledgeable on what to do.”

The propane for the drill was donated by Evergreen FS.

More updates from the Bloomington Fire Department is available on their Facebook page.